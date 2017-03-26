search
Israeli mortgage market slows further

26 Mar, 2017
New mortgages totaled NIS 4.12 billion in February, continuing a steady decline.

The cooling of the residential real estate has, naturally, reached the mortgage market. The Bank of Israel reported today that new mortgages to the tune of NIS 4.12 billion were taken out in February this year, which compares with NIS 4.42 billion in January, NIS 4.69 billion in December, and NIS 4.88 billion in February 2016.

According to the central bank's figures, of the total of new mortgages in February, NIS 2.24 billion was in variable interest rate loans, and NIS 1.87 in fixed-rate loans.

This month the Central Bureau of Statistics reported that 29.88 thousand new homes were sold in Israel in 2016, 4.9% fewer than in 2015.

