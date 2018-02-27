Israeli optimized irrigation co Saturas raises $4m

Israeli automatic irrigation company Saturas has announced that it has completed a $4 million financing round. The investors are Hubei Forbon Technology Co. Ltd., a leader in the field of fertilizer additives for agriculture in China and worldwide, Ramat Magshimim, a collective farm in Israel, and Miguel Torres Winery SA, one of the largest wineries in Spain and owner of vineyards in California and Chile. Existing investors Gefen Capital, Trendlines, the Israel Farmers’ Union, and Shlomo Nechama also participated

Based at the Tel Hai Industrial Park in the Upper Galilee, Saturas is a Trendlines portfolio company that is developing an Advanced Decision Support System (ADSS) for automatic irrigation based on its miniature stem-water potential (SWP) sensor. Embedded in the trunks of trees, vines, and plants, Saturas’ sensors receive direct input from the tree or vine to provide real-time, accurate, and continuous information for optimized irrigation. Stem water potential (SWP) is a scientifically recognized, highly accurate parameter for determining water status in crops,* but today SWP can only be measured manually in a labor-intensive procedure. Despite several approaches to sensor-based irrigation - including measuring soil and leaf moisture - the market lacks a solution that combines precision, ease of use, and affordability.

Saturas has successfully completed field trials in citrus, apple, and almond orchards in Spain and Israel in cooperation with NaanDanJain Iberica S.L.U. and Netafim Ltd. Ramat Magshimim’s investment followed successful field trials completed in the farm’s apple orchard with Saturas’ technology. Saturas is currently completing the development of a modified sensor suitable for vineyards, which has been successfully tested in a vineyard in Israel’s Upper Galilee.

Saturas cofounder and CEO Anat Halgoa Solomon said, “The funding is intended to complete technological development and to prepare for industrial production and market penetration, focusing on target markets where technology has a clear comparative advantage such as California, US and Spain.”

Trendlines chairman and CEO Steve Rhodes said, “Saturas has made incredible progress since they began development in 2013. Their technology can truly provide farmers with the precision irrigation management system needed in the sector. At Trendlines, sustainable agriculture is one way to achieve our mission to improve the human condition.”

