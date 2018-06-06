Israeli power electronics co VisIC Technologies raises $10m

Israeli power electronics company VisIC Technologies, announced today that it has closed $10 million in a Series D financing round led by an unnamed private investor. The Ness Ziona based company is developing efficient power electronics based on Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors.

GaN power devices get the maximum performance out of high power, high voltage power conversion systems inside hybrid and electric vehicles.

VisIC Technologies founder and CEO Tamara Baksht said, "We are very excited by the level of enthusiasm of VisIC's investor, who believes in the enormous potential of VisIC's GaN products. With the new funding, we can expand our portfolio further to address more market segments. Furthermore, we will increase our technical support team to assist our growing worldwide customer base." "GaN technology opens a new space in power electronics - from shifting the performance envelope up to the point of new topologies development. We are delighted to see VisIC offering specifically rugged GaN devices with negligible fast transient dynamic RDSon," said Ivan Feno, Principal Power Design Engineer from Bel Power Solutions. "The insulated thermal pad is another welcome feature enabling the increase of the power stage reliability and density. Ultimately, 1200V rated GaN devices might be an attractive alternative in the 1200V segment dominated by SiC technology today."

