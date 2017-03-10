Predictive analytics co Endor raises $5m

Israeli predictive analytics startup Endor has closed a $5 million seed financing round led by Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors and Marker LLC.

Based on MIT research, and with offices in Tel Aviv, Endor has developed a predictive software platform that lets business users ask any predictive question and get high-quality results in minutes. It requires no coding, data cleaning, knowledge of machine learning, or PhDs, and far less data history than standard machine learning methods.

Endor’s predictive platform is based on Social Physics: A new science that uses big data to build a predictive, computational theory of human behavior. Social Science originated in MIT through years of groundbreaking research by Prof. Alex Pentland, creator of the MIT Media Lab and one of the world’s most cited scientists, and Dr. Yaniv Altshuler. Endor extended Social Physics using proprietary technology into a powerful engine that is able to explain and predict any human behavior.

“We’re seeing the same pain across companies in finance, insurance, retail, and healthcare: It’s hard to leverage predictive analytics and quickly iterate on ideas using machine learning.” said Endor cofounder and CEO Doron Alter. “Endor’s platform overcomes these barriers and makes any organization predictive within days, facilitating smart data discovery and turning business leaders into ‘Citizen Data Scientists’.”

