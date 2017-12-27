search
Israeli security co Magal awarded $13m Toyota deal

Ishay Davidi and Magal security fence photo: Tamar Matsafi
27 Dec, 2017 12:42
Magal will provide Toyota Tsusho and its customer - a major international seaport in East-Africa - with a fully integrated turnkey security solution.

Israeli company Magal Security Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: MAGS; TASE: MAGS) announced that it has signed a $13 million contract to provide integrated security solutions as a subcontractor for Toyota Tsusho Corporation. Magal will provide Toyota Tsusho Corporation and its end customer - a major international seaport in East-Africa, with a fully integrated turnkey security solution.

Magal CEO Saar Koursh said, "The order integrates a number of our technologies including perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS), cyber security, Video Management Software (VMS) and Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA). These will all be integrated into and managed by our cutting-edge Fortis4G Physical Security Information Management System (PSIM). Our proven experience, engineering and integration capabilities, combined with our broad portfolio of home-grown security solutions and backed by Toyota Tsusho Corporation's global presence and project management infrastructure, enabled us to win this challenging project."

Based in Yehud near Tel Aviv, Magal is a leading international provider of solutions and products for physical and video security solutions, as well as site management.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

