Israeli smart car co Autotalks raises $30m

Israeli V2X (Vehicle to Everything) communication solutions startup Autotalks has completed a $30 million Series D financing round. The new funding round includes the company's existing investors: Magma Venture Capital, Gemini Israel Fund, Amiti Fund, Mitsui & Co. Global Investment, Liberty Ventures and Delek Motors, as well as new financial investors: Israeli institutions, Fraser McCombs Ventures, Vintage Investment Partners and Samsung Catalyst Fund. The proceeds will be used to expand the company's worldwide operations and accelerate deployment of technologies for safer and smarter autonomous vehicles.

"Globes" was the first to report in December that Autotalks was about to close its latest financing round. The company has raised $70 million to date including this round.

The new investment comes as USDOT (US Department of Transportation) issued NPRM (Notice of Proposed Rulemaking) that, in an effort to increase road safety, will mandate DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communication) based V2V in all new light vehicles sold in the US by 2023. To meet this target, deployments will start in 2019. Autotalks' products are the most advanced chipsets addressing this new upcoming regulation, in terms of communication performance, cyber security, integration level, and many other competitive features. Autotalks already ramped up its production capabilities and has been selected by several leading car manufacturers to supply their V2V solution.

Autotalks CEO Hagai Zyss said, “We are very pleased with the completion of this financing round, supported by such strong syndicate. It demonstrates clear vote of confidence in Autotalks’ ability to execute and gain a leading market share. Our mission to equip vehicles with such lifesaving technology is now being adopted by the regulators and leading car manufacturers. I believe our chipsets will soon be part of most new vehicles worldwide.”

Autotalks, founded in 2008 and based at Kfar Netter near Netanya, is a V2X-chipset market pioneer and leader providing OEMs, Tier-1 and Tier-2 customers with comprehensive V2X solutions. Autotalks' chipsets enable the V2X communication revolution by providing the most advanced, truly secure V2X solution created for autonomous vehicles. The chipsets are pre-integrated and designed to shorten development schedules and reduced costs. Autotalks’ cutting-edge technology addresses all key V2X challenges: communication reliability, security, positioning accuracy and vehicle installation.

Last year, Autotalks released its 2nd generation chipset. This chipset meets the strictest automotive reliability requirements. It also offers the highest level of security with multiple defense layers. The layers include secure boot, secure low-latency signing, line-rate verification of the entire V2X communication link and V2X firewall hardening the communication. Autotalks’ cryptographic-agile security engines support field upgrade to future algorithms for assuring security for decades.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 22, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017