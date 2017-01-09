search
Israeli software lets surgeons practise on you in 3D

Heart, photo: Shutterstock/ASAP Creative
9 Jan, 2017 12:32
Israel's Simbionix, now a unit of US co 3D Systems, has software for printing models of patients' organs.

Some of the most advanced software in the world for the fast growing field of virtual reality for medical services is developed in Israel.

US company 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) exhibited at the 2016 meeting of the RSNA (Radiological Society of North America) in Chicago a new Israeli development: software for printing anatomical models that enables doctors to plan and practice in advance of complicated surgery in accordance with the specific anatomy of the patient. The doctor can print in three dimensions the organ or limb on which he or she is about to perform a surgical procedure and study it while holding it.

The company behind the software is Israeli company Simbionix, which 3D Systems bought for $120 million in 2014.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

