Israeli sports engagement co Quarterback raises $2.5m

Israeli sports fan engagement startup Quarterbackhas raised $2.5 million in seed funding led by BITKRAFT Esports Ventures and with the participation of Crest Capital Ventures, Deep Space Ventures, UpWest Labs and other angel investors. Previous investors include LA Fusion and the Lagziel family. The company was founded by CEO Jon Weinberg, CTO Alex Mazyarik, VP R&D Yevgeni Volovich and chief architect Dror Cohen. The new funds will be used for continued development of Quarterback's platform and speeding up the company's growth.

Quarterback's platform allows popular streamers and esports pros to 'continuously engage' with their fans during streaming downtimes by crafting a league around each individual fan club. These leagues offer a variety of features including daily challenges catered to each fan, prize giveaways, and even competitive opportunities against other clubs, all of which run even if the featured pro or streamer is offline.

Weinberg said, “With a large continuous increase in viewership and popularity, online gameplay video content makers, streamers, and professional players are looking at new ways to engage with their communities and generate revenue. Our platform allows the influencer to directly engage with their fans to create increased community involvement and a new revenue stream even while they are offline.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 16, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018