Israeli startup CogniFiber strives to reinvent the chip

The vision of Israeli startup CogniFiber, which has won through to the 4YFN startup competition final at the Mobile World Congress in Barcleona, is to create unprecedented data transfer and processing speeds. Based in Gedera south of Rehovot, the company which is in its seed funding stage, is striving to develop a multicore fiber photonic chip, which if all goes to plan, would be launched in 2023.

CogniFiber CEO Dr. Eyal Cohen said, "All this smart world of 8K resolution films and virtual reality will surround us with billions of artificial reality chips. The problem of these chips is that they require huge broadband on the web. The overall energy consumption of this world will be between double to quadruple the world's current energy consumption. Broadband will require a million times the energy that the web currently uses and that's a serious problem. We will need to make a dramatic leap in infrastructures - and that requires a new generation of processors that are in no way similar to the processors that we know today."

CogniFiber's plan is that its processors will supersede the processors used today, which are produced by Nvidia.

CogniFiber's solution is very complex but can be perceived in the following way: currently millions of fiber optics are compressed and integrated into a 1 centimeter component, and every fiber transmits a piece of data, like a single pixel making up a picture. However, CogniFiber is instead offering to transmit the data from one side of the fiber to the other - the fibers will communicate with themselves.

"Think of thousands of aircraft flying," said Cohen, "and instead of allowing people to hold business meetings only by reaching their destination, they would be able to hold business meetings while they are flying."

