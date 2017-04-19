search
Israeli startup improves beer with online data

Beer pumps Photo: Eyal Yizhar
19 Apr, 2017 11:31
WeissBeerger is bringing high-tech to the local bar with its unique Internet brew.

Israeli startup Weissbeerger is bringing high-tech to the local bar. It has developed technology that connects beer spigots to the Internet and provides reports about what is happening with them.

The company's technology provides independent data, such as whether the beer received by the customer was poured at the right speed and temperature, whether it was poured from a fresh barrel, and whether the barrel should be replaced.

The information is gathered in cooperation with the bar owner and beer manufacturer for the sake of improvements and measurements. The data indicate at which times beer consumption changes, the distribution of customers according to regions in which people drink more or less, and the rate at which beer is poured during events.

Located in Tel Aviv, WeissBeerger has over 60 employees, and does business in Europe, Asia, the Western hemisphere, and Israel.

