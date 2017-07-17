Israeli startups raise $215m in July to date

Since the beginning of July, fifteen Israeli startups have raised an aggregate $215 million, which is in line with the current monthly rate of over $300 million. In monitoring capital raised by startups, "Globes" looks only at Israeli companies, that is, companies with a fairly clear connection to Israel expressed in the identity of the founders, the number of people employed in Israel, and so on.

Of the fifteen companies that have raised money in July, eight carried out a B round and five an A round. Companies carrying out A and B rounds generally fall within the category of "Early Stage".

Venture capital funding for Israeli startups in the first quarter of this year, as monitored by "Globes", totaled $960 million, which is in line with the quarterly rate in recent years.

The fund-raising round announced most recently was that of Spotinst, which raised $15 million in an A round led by Intel Capital and Vertex Ventures. Spotinst's claims that its platform enables its customers to save 50-80% of the cost of cloud computing. The platform is based on an algorithm that provides long-term use of the company's servers with 100% availability.

“When we floated the idea of virtual cloud infrastructure two years ago, many said that it could not be done,” said Spotinst founder and CEO Amiram Shachar, “But since then companies and developers voted with their workloads. We appreciate their confidence and support from our investors. The proceeds will help Spotinst grow, and take us closer to our vision of a cloud of clouds.”

Companies that have raised capital so far in July include:

Venus Concept, cosmetic medicine equipment, $37.5 million

Deep Instinct, cybersecurity, $32 million

Gong.io, software for converting calls to sales, $20 million

CellSavers, home service for mobile telephones, $20 million

Spotinst, cloud computing, $15 million

Intuition Robotics, robotic assistance for the aged, $14 million

Dune Medical, cancer diagnostics, $12.3 million

Curve, credit card consolidation, $10 million

Rapid Medical, neurovascular medical devices, $9 million

Applitools, app monitoring, $8 million

OwnBackup, SaaS backup and storage, $7.5 million

Genoox, genome analysis, $6 million

Dbmaestro, DevSecOps solutions, $4.5 million

Uveye, warning of explosive in vehicles, $4.5 million

