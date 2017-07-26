Israeli startups raise $400m in June

With nearly a week left in the month, Israeli startups have so far raised at least $400 million in July "Globes" has found. This is an amount which keeps pace with and even exceeds the record amounts being closed in financing rounds by Israeli companies over the past few years.

In the first half of the year, Israeli startups raised $2.3 billion according to a report by IVC Research and the ZAG - SW law firm. This is slightly below last year's record startup raising of $4.8 billion.

July began relatively slowly but heated up yesterday with six startups raising $145 million. Web and app traffic monitoring company SimilarWeb led the way by closing a $47 million financing round. Big data and IoT analytics company iguazio raised $33 million while cybersecurity startups PerimeterX and Nyotron raised $23 million and $21 million respectively. Digital farming company Prospera raised $15 million and digital health big data company Somatix raised $6 million.

Life science startups have had a strong month with medical aesthetic company Venue Concept raising $37.5 million, medical device company Dune Medical raising $12.3 million and neurovascular medical device developer Rapid Medical raising $9 million.

Other large financing rounds closed this month include cybersecurity company Deep instinct, which raised $32 million, smartphone repair company Cellsavers, which raised $20 million, B2B sales team data platform Gong.io, which raised $20 million, cloud cost management company Spotinst, which raised $15 million, and Intuition Robotics, which raised $14 million to help develop robots that can be companions for the elderly.

