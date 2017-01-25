Israeli startups raise nearly $400m this year

In 2016, Israeli startups raised a record $4.8 billion, up 11% from $4.3 billion the previous year, according to IVC-ZAG. With under four weeks gone of 2017, it seems that the same record pace of fund raising is being maintained. "Globes" has found that 17 Israeli companies have raised nearly $400 million so far this year.

In keeping with last year's trend, it seems that fewer Israeli startups are raising more money, in later stage financing rounds. These include flash storage company Caminario, which raised $75 million, cyber security company SentinelOne, which raised $70 million, and mobile app tracking company AppsFlyer, which raised $56 million.

Other significant sums were raised by cyber security company Transmit Security ($40 million), Valens Semiconductor (raising $20 million), Aquarius Engines (raising $20 million) smart shirt company Healthwatch ($20 million), co-working space company Mindspace ($15 million), smartphone camera company Corephotonics ($15 million), and power electronics company visIC ($11.6 million).

Cyber security remains the fastest growing startup sector and only yesterday three companies announced financing rounds - Secret Double Octopus ($6 million), Cybellum ($2.5 million) and illusive networks (undisclosed from Microsoft Ventures).

Capital is also being raised by Israeli companies on stock markets. IC Power has filed to raise up to $389 million on the NYSE, and cyber security company CheckMarx is planning a Nasdaq secondary offering. Two biomed companies – Pluristem Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:PSTI; DAX: PJT: PLTR) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (TASE:CFBI) raised $15 million and $5 million respectively.

