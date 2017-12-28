Israeli startups raise over $5b in 2017

Israeli startups have raised over $5 billion in 2017, beating last year's record of $4.8 billion. Startups raised a record $3.8 billion in the first nine months of 2017, IVC-ZAG reported. Israeli startups raised more than $1.3 billion during the final quarter, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received.

After raising $550 million in October and $300 million in November, Israeli startups have raised about $500 million in December.

The trend by which fewer startups are raising more money was again evident in December, with three startups raising over 60% of the funds. Medical device company Insightec raised $150 million, online insurance company Lemonade raised $120 million and 3D imaging company Vayyar Imaging raised $45 million.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 28, 2017

