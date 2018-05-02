Israeli startups raised nearly $400m in April

Israeli startups raised nearly $400 million during April, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received.

This sum can be added to the more than $1 billion that Israeli startups raised in the first quarter of 2018, also according to press releases issued by the companies. Thus with one third of 2018 gone, startup raising this year is well below the record $5.24 billion raised in 2017, according to IVC-ZAG, which was up from $4.8 billion in 2016, which was itself a record.

Heart failure device company V-Wave completed the biggest financing round last month, raising $70 million. Application visual management software company Applitools raised $31 million and Internet-of-Things cybersecurity company Armis raised $30 million. Among other big financing rounds ecommerce global logistics company Global-e raised $20 million, property management company Guesty raised $19.75 million and Ayala Pharmaceuticals raised $17 million.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 2, 2018

