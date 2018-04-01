Israeli startups raised over $300m in March

Israeli startups raised about $330 million during March, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received.

According to press releases, Israeli startups raised an estimated $260 million in January and $500 million in February bringing the first quarter total to just below $1.1 billion, up from $1.03 billion in the first quarter of 2017, according to IVC-ZAG.

In 2017, Israeli startups raised a record $5.24 billion raised in 2017, according to IVC-ZAG, which was up from $4.8 billion in 2016, which was itself a record.

Nearly one third of March's figure was due to $100 million raised by social trading company eToro. Other major financing rounds in March included $30 million raised by cybersecurity company BioCatch, $30 million raised by AI medical diagnostics company Medial EarlySign and $29 million raised by fintech company Capitolis. Medical monitoring company Continuse Biometrics raised $20 million and SaaS security platform Luminate Security raised $14 million.

