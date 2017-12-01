Israeli startups raised over $300m in November

Israeli startups raised more than $300 million during November, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received.

Startups raised a record $3.8 billion in the first nine months of 2017, IVC-ZAG reported, and a further estimated $550 million in October. This means that Israeli startups have raised at least $4.65 billion in the first eleven months of the year and are on course to beat 2016's record startup raising of $4.8 billion.

The new trend by which fewer startups are raising more money was less evident in November, which was characterized by a relatively large number of startups raising amounts below $5 million.

However, there were some major financing rounds with consumer review platform company Yotpo raising $50 million. Other substantial financing rounds closed in November included $30 million raised by heart valve developer Mitrassist, $25 million raised by storage company Excelero, $25 million raised by social engagement platform Spot.IM, $23 million raised by algorithmic service operations solutions company Big Panda and $23 million raised by log management company Logz.io.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 1, 2017

