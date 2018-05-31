Israeli startups raised over $500m in May

Israeli startups raised over $500 million in May, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received.

This sum can be added to the more than $1.52 billion that Israeli startups raised in the first quarter of 2018, according to IVC-ZAG, and the $400 million raised in April, also according to press releases issued by the companies. The country's startups have raised nearly $2.5 billion in the first five months of 2018 and are on course to beat last year's record of $5.24 billion, according to IVC-ZAG.

The large sum of money raised was by invoice factoring fintech company BlueVine, which raised $200 million in debt financing from Credit Suisse on the first day of the month. The second largest financing closed was by cybersecurity company KELA Group which raised $50 million from Vector Capital. Other major financing rounds included $26.4 million raised by big data company SQream Technologies in a round led by Alibaba, while ultra-fast battery charging technology developer StoreDot raised $20 million from BP.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 31, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018