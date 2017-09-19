Israeli sugar reduction co DouxMatok raises $8.1m

Israeli sugar reduction company DouxMatok has announced the closing of a $8.1 million financing round led by Pitango, with the participation of existing shareholders, including Gil Horsky and FoodLab Capital. The Petah Tikva based targeted flavor delivery technology company is striving to commercialize its patented sugar reduction solution by the end of 2018.

Tests conducted by food and beverage multinationals have confirmed that, when using DouxMatok sugars, they can reduce up to 40% of the sugar content in their products while retaining the same taste profile.

By maximizing the efficiency of sugar delivery to the taste buds and enhancing the perception of sweetness, DouxMatok significantly reduces the caloric value and sugar levels of products. Perception of sweetness is stronger and lingers longer, resulting in higher satisfaction and reduced craving for sweetness. Unlike sugar substitutes or artificial sweeteners, DouxMatok carries no aftertaste and is produced using sustainable green chemistry principles while being fully compliant with FDA and EU regulations.

Following successful sensory validation and pilot testing, the company is currently working closely with leading food and beverage multinationals to scale-up and commercialize the first consumer products with DouxMatok’s sugar reduction technology.

DouxMatok cofounder and CEO Eran Baniel said, “This round of financing facilitates speeding up our scale-up and commercialization. We hope that DouxMatok will become a trusted leading brand in the efforts to reduce sugar consumption to healthier levels, so we can continue to enjoy the foods we love."

Pitango managing general partner Ittai Harel said, “The potential of DouxMatok’s technology is immense. Having been tested independently by third party evaluators, as well as by major food manufacturers, the company has proven its ability to achieve desired sweetness level with significantly reduced sugar content. Major food manufacturers are actively seeking healthy viable alternatives to the high levels of added sugar currently in use and we are confident DouxMatok will become an enabler and trusted partner to the industry, and for consumers, in this mission.”

