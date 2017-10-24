Israeli video tech co Connatix raises $15m

Video technology provider and syndication platform for publishers Connatix today announced that it has closed a $15 million financing round led by Volition Capital. Larry Cheng, Volition Capital's managing partner will join Connatix founders CEO David Kashak and COO Oren Stern on the board of directors.

Founded in 2014, Connatix has offices in Tel Aviv, New York and Kluj in Romania.

Kashak said, "Connatix makes it simple for publishers to overcome the challenges of monetization, quality,and limited reach of valuable video content. This capital gives us additional resources for rapid expansion and strategic innovation, as we deliver on our vision of ensuring publishers stay ahead of emerging trends and media formats."

Connatix has pioneered native video by simplifying how publishers develop unique video content and new monetization channels where they can tap into growing advertising dollars. Connatix gives publishers the tools to rapidly create unique video content from their own or Connatix' library and further enables outlets such as Mashable, Time Inc., Billboard and Entrepreneur to syndicate their video content across their own properties or those outside their business. The company serves more than 3 billion video views-per-month as a platform that automates the creative process with efficient ad serving and the best available levels of brand safety.

"As demonstrated by their remarkable triple-digit growth and the widespread adoption among premium content publishers, Connatix is the clear market leader in the development and delivery of innovative video solutions," said Cheng. "We look forward to working alongside Connatix and bringing all of our resources to bear to support their continued growth."

Connatix has remained profitable while bootstrapping its organic growth. Connatix opted to work with Volition and raise outside capital to accelerate innovation in product development and invest in additional sales and marketing resources.

"As the digital publishing industry continues to rapidly evolve, Connatix has always been the first to identify market trends and provide solutions to help publishers stay ahead of the game," said Kashak. "Our ability to move fast and introduce new capabilities is a testament to the strength of our team and allows us to uphold our commitment to being a true partner with our publishers."

