Workforce performance co GamEffective raises $11m

Israeli workforce digital motivation and next generation learning company GamEffective has raised a Series B round of $11 million, bringing the total raised by the company to $21 million. The round was led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) together with new investor La Maison, and existing investors 2B Angels, CE Ventures, Lipman, Chomski, Yaniv Tal, Eshbol and others.

Headquartered in New York and with its development center in Ra'anana, GamEffective uses gamification and real-time feedback to transform productivity, engagement and learning in the modern workplace, by using the principles of behavioral psychology, motivation and gamification as well as next-gen learning.

GamEffective’s platform is used by the world’s largest companies to drive employee performance and learning in over 30 countries and 6 continents, including some of the world’s best-known brands such as Microsoft, Unilever, Novartis, Singtel and more. With offices in New York and Tel Aviv, the company plans to use the funding to develop its product and grow it sales and customer success functions.

GamEffective founder and CEO Gal Rimon said, “the HR technology space is undergoing widespread change as companies move away from legacy HR applications which have failed to engage employees, towards a continuous engagement model that drives daily learning and engagement with performance and business goals and a constant dialogue with managers. Our employee-centric approach means that we surround employees with engaging next-gen learning and performance management instead of today’s legacy HR approach."

JVP managing partner Raffi Kesten said, "Next generation HR technology is developing rapidly as legacy Learning Management Systems and performance management are undergoing a process of transformation. The entire field is changing, and old systems are no longer suitable for the new generation of employees, and old paradigms related to HR management, target achievement and employee motivation are no longer relevant. In light of these challenges and changes, GamEffective’s technology creates an innovative work environment that improves employee performance and creates value for the organization."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 25, 2018

