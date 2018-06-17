Israel's CPI up 0.5% in May

Israel's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.5% in May to 101.2 points, the Central Bureau of Statistics announced on Friday. The CPI excluding energy also rose by 0.5% last month. The index excluding fresh produce rose by 0.3%, and the index excluding housing rose by 0.7%.

<p>There were notable rises in the prices of fresh produce (9.7%), clothing and footwear (7.1%), and culture and entertainment (1.1%). Food prices fell 0.6%.

<p>The CPI has risen 0.8% during the year to date. In the twelve months to the end of May, it rose 0.5%. Seasonally adjusted, the rise in the CPI in May was 0.3%. Trend figures for the period February-May 2018 show an annual rate of inflation of 1.5%.

<p><i>Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - <a href=http://www.globes-online.com>www.globes-online.com</a> - on June 17, 2018</i>

