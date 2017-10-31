Israel's Channel 2 set for historic split Tue midnight

A major step in the reform of Israel's television stations will take place at midnight, November 1 when Channel 2 splits into two channels. Until now Channel 2 has broadcast on channel 22 with the week divided between two franchisees Keshet and Reshet. From midnight, each franchise will have its own channel throughout the week with Keshet on Channel 12 and Reshet on Channel 13.

The biggest obstacle in implementing the split has been dividing up the broadcasts of the Channel 2 news company. The main news broadcast at 8pm every evening will be broadcast simultaneously on both channels while other programs have been divided up between Reshet and Keshet.

Meanwhile Channel 10 will move to Channel 14 while the newly formed state-run Israel Broadcasting Corporation KAN, which began broadcasts in May, will continue on Channel 11.

The aim of the reforms is to make TV broadcasting in Israel more competitive.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 31, 2017

