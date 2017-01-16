search
Front > News

Israel's Q3 growth revised upwards

Ashdod Port
16 Jan, 2017 15:21
שלח תגובה במיילNitzan Cohen

The Central Bureau of Statistics has upwardly revised the third quarter growth figures to 3.6%. 

The Central Bureau of Statistics has upwardly revised its growth figures for the third quarter of 2016. The new figures for the third revision show 3.6% annualized growth, compared with the previous figure of 3.4% and the original figure of 3.2%. Private spending was up by an annualized 3.4%. Exports of goods and services rose by only 0.3%, showing that a problem exists, because this item includes both high-tech exports and exports of physical goods; since high-tech exports performed reasonably, exports of physical goods were clearly very low.

Another interesting figure is investment in fixed assets, which jumped by an annualized 15.3% in the third quarter. This figure reflects mainly real estate purchases, due to the fact that according to various analyses by senior economists in Israel, investments in machinery and manufacturing equipment has been either very low or almost non-existent in recent years.

Business product rose by an annualized 4.2% in the third quarter, following rises of 5.4% in the second quarter and 2.5% in the first quarter. The Central Bureau of Statistics notes that the development of business product in the third quarter reflects increases in output in industry, mining and quarrying (an annualized 9.7%), construction (7.5%), transportation, storage, and mail (8.3%), information and communications (5.5%), and financial services, insurance, real estate, and miscellaneous (9.5%). Output in commerce and hosting services was down by an annualized 2.8%.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016