Israel's StageOne Ventures closes $110m VC fund

StageOne Ventures, an early stage venture capital firm focusing on Israel-related technology startups, has announced the closure of its third venture capital fund, with $110 million in committed capital. Led by Yuval Cohen, Yoav Samet, and Tal Slobodkin, StageOne Ventures is headquartered in Herzliya near Tel Aviv and has US offices in Palo Alto, California. StageOne Ventures strives to help entrepreneurs traverse the Israel-Silicon Valley axis and build global businesses.

Stage One Venture Capital Fund III, L.P. (StageOne III), the firm's largest fund to date, follows a $46 million first fund and $65 million second fund closed just three years ago. This latest fund closed at $110m after an oversubscribed fundraising process in summer 2017. StageOne III is backed primarily by StageOne's existing LPs, with the addition of several prominent investors from Israel, the US, and Europe.

StageOne focuses on deep-technology endeavors in B2B software and next-generation IT infrastructure. StageOne III will aim to invest in 15-18 companies, focusing on seed and series A rounds, with a typical initial investment size in the range between $500,000 and $3,000,000.

As artificial intelligence, deep learning, big data analytics, and advanced DevOps paradigms continue to impact multiple industries, StageOne Ventures partners with entrepreneurs who seek to harness transformative innovation to lead categories in enterprise software, cyber security, fintech, communication, and the future of transportation.

Venture capital funds managed by StageOne Ventures have invested in more than 30 companies to date. The new fund follows StageOne II, a 2014 vintage fund, that currently boasts 14 portfolio companies, including, Avanan, Capitali.se, DBmaestro, Minerva, Otonomo, and SafeDK, which have already raised significant subsequent rounds of financing from leading global investors. StageOne's first fund (StageOne I) has been fully invested, and had six exits including Guardium (acquired by IBM), Traffix (acquired by F5 Networks), and Octalica (acquired by Broadcom).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 5, 2017

