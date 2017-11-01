Israel's Team8 launches cybersecurity consulting co

Israeli cybersecurity think tank and company creation platform Team8 has unveiled Sygnia an elite military-grade cyber consulting and incident response company. Sygnia works with organizations to build cyber-resilience and contain and defeat attacks within their networks.

Team8 also announced last night at its annual Rethink Cyber event the opening of a New York City hub. Similar to the company's offices in Israel, Team8's New York headquarters will bring Team8 and its portfolio companies together in one space, replicating its strength while allowing the group to better service its customers, deepen industry partnerships and identify new opportunities.

"To have one of the world's forward-thinking cyber companies in NYC is a major win for our community," said Miguel Gamiño, Jr., New York City CTO. "Team8's NYC HQ will add jobs to our economy and provide us with opportunities to advance NYC as a cybersecurity hub while strengthening our City's resilience."

Along with the opening of the NYC offices, Team8 CEO and cofounder Nadav Zafrir is relocating to New York to lead the company's US operations.

The hub will include Team8 and its companies Illusive Networks and Claroty, both of are now focusing on deepening existing customer relationships and creating new ones. Illusive Networks specializes in deception technology used to detect targeted attacks, while Claroty's industrial security platform secures and optimizes critical industrial infrastructure sites such as power grids, steel mills, chemical, food and beverage sites and oil refineries.

Team8 and its companies will continue to run all R&D from Israel.

"Despite being geographically isolated, Israel is known throughout the world for its unique ability to develop some of the most sophisticated and effective cyber defense platforms in the industry," said Zafrir. "The opening of our NYC headquarters will allow Team8 to help close this geographic gap, bringing game-changing technologies to the doorstep of the most important and influential companies in the US, many of whom are constantly faced with challenging and dangerous cyber incidents and attacks."

Team8 combines strategic thinking with cutting-edge interdisciplinary technological and go-to market capabilities, all run by Israel's brightest talent from the IDF's elite intelligence unit, 8200 (Israel's NSA). Bringing decades of collective experience in cyber intelligence, Team8 was founded by veterans of Unit 8200; Nadav Zafrir (former Brig. Gen. of Unit 8200), Israel Grimberg (former head of its cyber division) and Liran Grinberg (former distinguished officer) who have first access to an evergreen flow of top Unit 8200 alumni, many of whom are responsible for Israel's startup nation and flourishing technology ecosystem.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017