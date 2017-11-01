Israel's Viola Ventures closes $170m VC fund

Israeli venture capital fund Viola Ventures formerly Carmel Ventures, announced today its new fund with commitments of over $170M towards a target of $200 million. This is the fifth fund raised by the Viola Ventures team, which now has over $1 billion in assets under management supporting early stage investments. These funds support some of the most successful technology companies in the Israeli ecosystem, including global market leaders such as ironSource, Payoneer, Outbrain, Playbuzz, and Redislabs.

This latest fund was raised from a significant number of returning investors as well as selected new investors from the US, Asia, Europe and Israel.

Viola Ventures has also expanded its partners team with the addition of Omry Ben David (formerly Senior VP at Goldman Sachs) and Zvika Orron (co-founder & former CTO of LifeBeam). They join Shlomo Dovrat, Avi Zeevi, Daniel Cohen, Ronen Nir and Itzik Avidor. Viola Ventures is the only Israel-based venture fund with six investing partners, solely dedicated to early-stage tech investments.

Viola Ventures is part of the Viola Group, Israel’s largest tech investment group with $2.8 billion assets under management.

Viola Ventures General Partner Daniel Cohen said, “With this latest fund, Viola Ventures is doubling down on its commitment to support the best Israeli entrepreneurs and to build global technology leaders by providing the extra edge they need to succeed in the global arena. We believe Israel will continue to cultivate global leaders and Viola Ventures, with its new capital, enhanced team, and the benefits of the Viola group, will continue to be a central player in this ecosystem.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017