Israel's Zimperium buys US co Mi3 Security

Israeli company Zimperium has broadened its portfolio of mobile device security solutions by acquiring US company Mi3 Security, which has developed machine learning based application security. Mi3’s Security RECON Platform will be incorporated into the Zimperium z3A (advanced application analysis) solution. No financial details about the deal were disclosed.

Zimperium, which is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Tel Aviv, was founded in 2010 by CTO Zuk Avraham and CRO Elia Yehuda. The company has raised $60 million to date from Japan's Softbank, and others including Warburg Pincus, Sierra Ventures, Telstra Ventures and Lazarus Israel Opportunities Fund LLLP.

Zimperium chief strategy officer Jon Paterson said, “We have had a very strong OEM relationship for several years with the team at Mi3 Security, delivering industry leading advanced application intelligence to our customers. Now we are able to integrate the full application security RECON platform with our zPlatform to deliver deeper and broader application security options for our customers.”

Mi3 Security cofounder and CEO Kevin Mullenex said, "We are very excited to be joining the Zimperium team. From the initial partnership discussion through today, Zimperium has been a key strategic partner and we look forward to combining our teams and efforts to bring even more innovative application security solutions to the market.”

Mi3 Security is based in Mountain View, California.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 14, 2018

