Israel's economic growth estimated at 3.8% in 2016

The Central Bureau of Statistics released preliminary estimates of the performance of the Israeli economy in 2016 today. GDP growth in 2016 is estimated at 3.8%. Taking population growth into account, this means 1.8% growth in GDP per capita.
Per capita private consumption is estimated to have grown by 4%. Exports of goods and services grew by 3%, according to the estimates, while purchases of consumer durables rose 10.8%.
The Central Bureau of Statistics estimates that the Israeli government had a current account deficit of NIS 17.1 billion in 2016, 1.4% of GDP, which compares with NIS 14.2 billion in 2015, 1.2% of GDP.
Imports of goods and services, excluding defense imports, ships and aircraft, rose 9.7% in 2016. Israel had a balance of payments current account surplus of $13.4 billion in 2016, compared with $13.7 billion in 2015.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 29, 2016
