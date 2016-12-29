search
Front > News

Israel's economic growth estimated at 3.8% in 2016

exports
29 Dec, 2016 14:40
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Taking population growth into account, this means 1.8% growth in GDP per capita.

The Central Bureau of Statistics released preliminary estimates of the performance of the Israeli economy in 2016 today. GDP growth in 2016 is estimated at 3.8%. Taking population growth into account, this means 1.8% growth in GDP per capita.

Per capita private consumption is estimated to have grown by 4%. Exports of goods and services grew by 3%, according to the estimates, while purchases of consumer durables rose 10.8%.

The Central Bureau of Statistics estimates that the Israeli government had a current account deficit of NIS 17.1 billion in 2016, 1.4% of GDP, which compares with NIS 14.2 billion in 2015, 1.2% of GDP.

Imports of goods and services, excluding defense imports, ships and aircraft, rose 9.7% in 2016. Israel had a balance of payments current account surplus of $13.4 billion in 2016, compared with $13.7 billion in 2015.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 29, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016