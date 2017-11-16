Israel's economy grew at 4.1% in Q3

Israel's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 4.1% on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2017, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. GDP on an annualized basis grew by 2.5% in the second quarter and only 0.9% in the first quarter. This is only the first estimate.

Behind this impressive jump in growth is an 8.1% increase in investment in fixed assets in the third quarter of 2017, and a 7.8% rise in private consumption, while business GDP grew 4.2%.

Imports of goods and services grew 10.5% in the third quarter but there was almost a halt in export growth, which rose by just 0.4% in the third quarter compared with the preceding quarter. Public expenditure fell 1.6% in the third quarter.

