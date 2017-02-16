search
Israel's economy grew at 6.2% in Q4

16 Feb, 2017 14:35
Israel's GDP growth estimate for 2016 as a whole was raised to 4% by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Israel's GDP grew by an annualized 6.2% in Israel in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a Central Bureau of Statistics estimate published today. The figure is the highest quarterly growth rate since the second quarter of 2013.

According to this estimate, the economy grew 5% in the second half of 2016, following 3.2% growth in the first half of the year. Growth for 2016 as a whole was raised to 4% from the previous estimate of 3.8%, and per capita growth was 1.9%. The fourth quarter growth estimate is subject to revision.

In an analysis of GDP elements, business product jumped 5.9% in the fourth quarter, while exports of goods and services were up 4.5% and investments in fixed assets climbed by a whopping 10.2%. Spending on private consumption rose by a relatively moderate 2.9%.

