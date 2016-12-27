search
Front > News

Israel's exports up 3% in 2016

Israel's exports Photo: Bloomberg
27 Dec, 2016 17:05
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Israel Export Institute predicts 6% export growth in 2017.

Israel's exports of goods and services totaled $95 billion in 2016, 3% more than in 2015, according to an initial summary by the Israel Export and Industrial Cooperation Institute published today. Excluding the sale of startups and diamonds, exports totaled $86 billion, 2% more than in 2015.

High-tech exports (industrial and services) totaled $41 billion, up 4%, compared with the preceding year, and are projected to account for 43% of Israel's exports of goods and services. The increase is a result of rapid growth in exports of computer, software, and R&D services, in line with the trend in recent years.

According to the Export Institute's forecast, exports are projected to grow by 6% in dollar terms to over $100 billion in 2017. Export Institute economists predict a real 4% rise in exports.

Export Institute chairman Ramzi Gabbay said, "The 2016 export report indicates a positive trend in exports this year. The drop in exports of goods was balanced by accelerated growth in exports of computer and software services, which contributed to a continuation of high-tech export growth in Israel, and in Israeli exports in general. In view of this trend, we expect that following several years of stagnation, 2017 will be a turning point in exports, with exports rising and boosting the economy's growth rates in the coming years."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 27, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Israel's exports Photo: Bloomberg
Israel's exports Photo: Bloomberg
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016