Israel's largest int'l air force exercise underway

The largest international air force exercise ever conducted in Israel has begun at the Ovda air force base in southern Israel. Called Blue Flag, the exercise is scheduled to last for 11 days and involve more than 1,000 air force personnel including technicians, and administrative staff from many countries including the US, India, Italy, Germany, Greece and Poland.

Aircraft from all the countries involved will take part in Blue Flag with a range of scenarios practiced with an emphasis on cooperation and coordination between the different air forces. The international aviation exercise will facilitate integration of different techniques and include a subsequent debriefing.

Part of the Israel Air Force's annual training schedule, the exercise has been coordinated in conjunction with a broad range of Israeli authorities including the Israel Airports Authority, Civil Aviation Authority, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Tourism and Eilat Municipality. There is already an increase in air traffic throughout Israel. In order not to effect civil aviation traffic to Eilat, the Israel Air Force has placed restrictions on air space used by the exercise and hours of training.

