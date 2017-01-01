Israel's population grew 2% in 2016

At the end of 2016, the population of Israel reached 8.63 million, the Central Bureau of statistics reports. Over the past year, the country's population has grown by 2% totaling 167,000 people.

The Jewish population has reached 6.45 million (74.8%), the Arab population 1.796 million (20.8%), while 384,000 (4.4%) are defined as others. The population should surpass 9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and 10 million by 2025.

Over the past year, 181,000 babies were born, and 36,000 new immigrants came to the country including 24,000 Jewish immigrants. 18% of the Jewish new immigrants came from France, 22% from Ukraine, 27% from Russia and 10% from the US.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 1, 2017

