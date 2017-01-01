search
Front > News

Israel's population grew 2% in 2016

Israel flag
1 Jan, 2017 14:34
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The country's population on December 31 2016 was 8.63 million.

At the end of 2016, the population of Israel reached 8.63 million, the Central Bureau of statistics reports. Over the past year, the country's population has grown by 2% totaling 167,000 people.

The Jewish population has reached 6.45 million (74.8%), the Arab population 1.796 million (20.8%), while 384,000 (4.4%) are defined as others. The population should surpass 9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and 10 million by 2025.

Over the past year, 181,000 babies were born, and 36,000 new immigrants came to the country including 24,000 Jewish immigrants. 18% of the Jewish new immigrants came from France, 22% from Ukraine, 27% from Russia and 10% from the US.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016