Israel's population nearly 8.7m

30 Apr, 2017
The country's population has grown by 1.9%, or 159,000, over the past year, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

On the eve of Independence Day 2017, Israel's 69th anniversary, the country's population has risen to nearly 8.7 million, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports.

There are 8.68 million people in Israel today, with the population having grown 1.9% - 159,000 - over the past year. Israel has 6.484 million Jews, (74.7%), 1.808 million Arabs (20.8%) and 388,000 others (4.5%), mainly Russian-speaking immigrants who have at least one Jewish grandparent.

Over the past year 174,000 babies have been born in Israel, 44,000 people died and 30,000 people immigrated to Israel.

