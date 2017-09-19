Israel's population reaches 8.74m on eve of 5778

Israel's population has climbed to 8.743 million on the eve of the Jewish New Year 5778, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports, up 156,000 over the past year. The population is expected to reach 10 million by 2024, 15 million by 2048 and 20 million by 2065.

Israel's Jewish population is 6.523 million (24.7%). The Arab population is 1.824 million (20.9%) while other communities total 396,000 (4.5%).

Over the past year, 172,000 babies have been born and 43,000 people died, while 27,000 people immigrated to Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 19, 2017

