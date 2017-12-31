Israel's population reaches 8.8m on eve of 2018

At the end of 2017, the population of Israel reached 8.793 million, the Central Bureau of statistics reports. Over the past year, the country's population has grown by 1.9% totaling 165,000 people.

The Jewish population has reached 6.56 million (74.6%), the Arab population 1.837 million (20.9%), while 400,000 (4.5%) are defined as others. The population should surpass 9 million in the first quarter of 2019 and 10 million by 2025.

Over the past year, 180,000 babies were born, and 44,000 people died. 37,000 new immigrants came to the country including 26,000 Jewish immigrants. 13% of the Jewish new immigrants came from France, 25.5% from Ukraine, 27.1% from Russia and 9.8% from the US.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 31, 2017

