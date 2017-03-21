Israel's tallest planned building approved

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has approved a plan to build a 100-floor building in Tel Aviv. The plan is being deposited for objections. The new high-rise, which will be the tallest building in Israel, will be located on a 11 dunam (2.75 acre) plot owned by Tel Aviv Municipality near the entry ramp to the Ayalon Highway by Tel Aviv Central Savidor Station.

At present the lot serves as a car park. The planned building will have 166,500 square meters of space zoned for offices, hotels and commercial premises. Once the plan has passed the objections hurdle, Tel Aviv Municipality will issue a tender, which is expected to attract the country's largest income producing property companies.

The plan called "Between the Cities," because of its location on the seam between Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, was initially approved by the Tel Aviv Local Planning and Building Committee, which recommended it be deposited with the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee. The original plan was for 75-floors but the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee accepted the recommendation of Tel Aviv city engineer Oded Gvuli, to increase it to 100-floors. The plans will be drawn up by Amnon Schwartz Architects Ltd.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 21, 2017

