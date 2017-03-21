search
Front > News

Israel's tallest planned building approved

Planned high-rise Architects Amnon Schwartz
21 Mar, 2017 12:04
שלח תגובה במיילShlomit Tsur

The 100-floor building will overlook Tel Aviv Savidor Central station.

The Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee has approved a plan to build a 100-floor building in Tel Aviv. The plan is being deposited for objections. The new high-rise, which will be the tallest building in Israel, will be located on a 11 dunam (2.75 acre) plot owned by Tel Aviv Municipality near the entry ramp to the Ayalon Highway by Tel Aviv Central Savidor Station.

At present the lot serves as a car park. The planned building will have 166,500 square meters of space zoned for offices, hotels and commercial premises. Once the plan has passed the objections hurdle, Tel Aviv Municipality will issue a tender, which is expected to attract the country's largest income producing property companies.

The plan called "Between the Cities," because of its location on the seam between Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, was initially approved by the Tel Aviv Local Planning and Building Committee, which recommended it be deposited with the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee. The original plan was for 75-floors but the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee accepted the recommendation of Tel Aviv city engineer Oded Gvuli, to increase it to 100-floors. The plans will be drawn up by Amnon Schwartz Architects Ltd.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 21, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Planned high-rise Architects Amnon Schwartz
Planned high-rise Architects Amnon Schwartz
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016