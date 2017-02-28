Israir summer schedule includes new Italian route

Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. yesterday announced the launching of a new line of direct flights to Rimini in the Italian Riviera. The new line is part of the airline's spring and summer flight schedule, together with flights to Warsaw, Lisbon, Amsterdam, London, Thessaloniki, Montenegro, and other destinations. Direct flights to Rimini are priced starting at $360.

Israir VP, Sales and Marketing Gil Stav noted that the price for the new destination complied with the company's definition of its prices as up to $500. "We are still innovating and adapting ourselves to the Israeli tourists looking for vacations at the highest level, including comfortable hotels, attractions with value for children, and worthwhile prices. Passover demand is higher this year than in other years, so we have prepared over 13 destinations, for which we are offering especially worthwhile packages to our customers.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 28, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017