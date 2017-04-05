Israir to procure 2 new planes in 2018

Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd. is planning to procure two more Airbus planes in 2018, the company announced today.

The chairman of IDB Development Corporation Ltd. (TASE:IDBD), which controls Israir, notified the airline's workers that following the financial results reported by the company for 2016, including a record profit, Israir had been granted permission to buy new Airbus 320 airliners.

Israir added an Airbus 320 to its fleet last May, giving the company a total of five aircraft: three Airbus airliners and two ATR planes. The airline also operates three rented planes at peak times.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on April 5, 2017

