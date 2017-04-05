Isramco shareholders to earn unexpected dividend

Gas partnership Isramco Negev 2 LP (TASE: ISRA.L) today announced its intention of raising NIS 450 million in debt, mostly through a bond issue, for the purpose of distributing all of its $427 million 2016 profit to its shareholders as a dividend.

The company also announced that it would take action to distribute its estimated $400 million annual profits for the next two years at six-month intervals, meaning that its investors will receive NIS 4.5 billion from the partnership's profits for 2016-2018.

Isramco, which owns 29% of the Tamar national gas reservoir, notes that its dividend is contingent on a number of conditions: the financial situation of the partnership, its expected cash flow, its financing needs, and the legal requirements for distribution of a dividend (the profit requirement and the repayment capability requirement).

Isramco participation units spurted 6.5% on the TASE in response to the news.

