Isrotel leases new Tel Aviv hotel

Isrotel Ltd. (TASE: ISRO) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that it has leased a hotel, which is under construction on Tel Aviv seafront next to the Isrotel Royal Beach hotel.

The new hotel will be part of Isrotel's Exclusive Collection, which includes the Tel Aviv Royal Beach and the Jerusalem Orient Hotel opened last year. The new hotel will have 234 rooms and suites, swimming pool and spa and a 1,000 square meter conference center.

The new hotel, which is due to be completed by 2021, has been leased for 15 years with an option to extend by 10 years.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018