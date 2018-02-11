search
Isrotel leases new Tel Aviv hotel

11 Feb, 2018 12:28
The new 234 room hotel on Tel Aviv seafront, adjacent to the Isrotel Royal Beach, will be built by 2021.

Isrotel Ltd. (TASE: ISRO) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that it has leased a hotel, which is under construction on Tel Aviv seafront next to the Isrotel Royal Beach hotel.

The new hotel will be part of Isrotel's Exclusive Collection, which includes the Tel Aviv Royal Beach and the Jerusalem Orient Hotel opened last year. The new hotel will have 234 rooms and suites, swimming pool and spa and a 1,000 square meter conference center.

The new hotel, which is due to be completed by 2021, has been leased for 15 years with an option to extend by 10 years.

