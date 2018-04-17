JVP appoints Gadi Porat as Cyber Labs head

Israeli venture capital fund Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) has announced the appointment of Gadi Porat as partner and Head of the JVP Cyber Labs. He joins JVP after having led Israel’s AT&T Foundry, the American multinational conglomerate’s accelerator which identifies the next generation of leading companies in the fields of communications and media.

Porat was one of the leading executives at live communications company Interwise, which was acquired by AT&T in 2007. An Israeli high-tech veteran, he brings to the role extensive experience in software delivery and startup management, having also led AT&T’s Innovation Program.

Porat will take over the leadership of the JVP Cyber Labs in Beersheva from Yoav Tzruya who was promoted to the role of General Partner in January this year, and will also focus on supporting JVP’s main fund as well as the group’s international activities. Porat will also contribute from his experience to JVP’s seed and early stage investments, as well as in guiding, support and assisting entrepreneurs in building businesses and global strategy with a view to building international disruptors.

Porat said, “I am excited to join JVP and have the opportunity to be a partner in one of the world’s leading venture capital funds, having built some of Israel’s leading international market leaders. I look forward to joining the team and playing a role in discovering and investing in great, disruptive young companies who are prime for significant growth”.

JVP founder and chairman Erel Margalit said, “Gadi's experience in building companies and connecting them to world class customers as well as his track record stand to be a strong complement to the JVP team and strategy. We look forward to working together as we continue to identify and build the next wave of industry leaders.”

JVP General Partner Yoav Tzruya said, “After we established the tech echo-system and our cyber center of excellence in Beersheva, I pass the torch to Gadi, who will lead the JVP Cyber labs to new horizons. I am happy to continue the export of JVP’s winning model to established businesses and to the international arena of tech and innovation.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 17, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018