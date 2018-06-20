JVP increases 8th VC fund to $200m

Due to huge demand, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) has increased its eighth venture capital fund from $160 million to $200 million, according to papers filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

JVP VIII has been raised with impressive speed, the filing reveals. Launched in February, JVP VIII has already raised $168 million from 24 investors, with high demand from both new and existing investors, and the fund expects no problems in raising the remaining $32 million.

Source inform "Globes" that the fund has already started operating and that JVP VIII has identified several companies for investment and that the process of making the investment has already begun.

JVP was founded in 1993 by Erel Margalit and over the years has raised $1.2 billion, which has been invested in 120 companies. 90% of investors in JVP are foreign investors and major business corporations such as China's Alibaba as well as institutional investors and government bodies.

Operating from its Media Center in Jerusalem and Cyber Center in Beersheva, JVP has led dozens of exits and IPOs in early stage and mature startups in fintech, big data, AI, cybersecurity, mobile and storage technologies.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 20, 2018

