JVP teams with Tesco Labs, Barclays, Microsoft and Deloitte

Israeli venture capital firm Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) today announced the launch of JVP Play, an innovative platform aimed at early-stage entrepreneurs and startups using groundbreaking solutions in AI and Deep Learning in Retail and Fintech. JVP Play will redefine the rules of the game between startups, customers, partners, and investors by addressing real market needs and defining solutions tailored to global markets, bolstering startups and entrepreneurs by giving them laser-focus at their earliest stages.

JVP Play matches early-stage startups with leading multinationals looking for real-world solutions for their toughest challenges – creating a clear path to product and technology validation. JVP Play’s current model is built upon close collaboration with leading multinationals in the retail and financial industries, including British retail giant Tesco via its global innovation arm, Tesco Labs, and global banking and financial services leader Barclays via its innovation arm, Rise. Additional partners include Microsoft and global consulting firm Deloitte. As part of the JVP Play model, these strategic partners will be involved in every phase of the process, from selection of participants to product development according to global market needs, to real-world testing. The partners will also enjoy the possibility of investing in the startups.

The platform will be led by JVP Partner Yoav Tzruya and JVP Labs Partner Yonatan Machado.

Entrepreneurs submit applications from October 18th - December 21st. The screening process will be demand-driven as defined by the strategic partners in cooperation with JVP. Selection will be based on the potential proof of value of the suggested technology and solution, and the magnitude of the need the product is addressing.

The selected startups will be assigned a team of mentors from the strategic partners who will help define their vision, their potential markets and messaging, and who will also help them apply their technology based on real data, assisting companies with achieving proof of value at the very earliest stages of the project. This process will dramatically increase these startups’ chances to become groundbreaking companies, in line with actual market needs. Startups will enjoy close consultation with the JVP team.

“JVP Play is revolutionizing the way game-changing Israeli startups are created,” said JVP founder and chairman Erel Margalit. “For the first time, we’re joining three key players on the playing field – entrepreneurs, investors and customers – at the very earliest stages to build significant, relevant companies with the strongest possible foundations and the potential to be the next big thing.”

Tesco Labs is coming to Israel

The most significant vote of confidence JVP Play has received is from British retail giant Tesco. It is the first time that Tesco Labs has been involved outside the borders of the UK in general, and in the Israeli innovation ecosystem specifically. Paul Wilkinson, Head of Technology Research at Tesco Labs, will be attending the launch in Tel Aviv. As part of his visit, Wilkinson will meet with Israeli entrepreneurs and startups to learn more about Israeli innovation up close and personal. Tesco will begin working with several Israeli projects in tandem to include their solutions in the company’s business network.

Paul Wilkinson, Head of Technology Research at Tesco Labs said, “We strive to work at the cutting edge of technology, in order to ensure that we can continually provide the best experience for our customers. Being able to discover and engage with start-ups plays a key role in this, and we’re delighted to be part of JVP Play, where we look forward to meeting the brightest and best – who may be able to help us shape the future of retail.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017