Japanese auto-parts co Denso opens Israel R&D center

Japanese auto-parts company Denso, the world's biggest supplier of components for cars, has announced that it is opening an Israeli R&D center. Denso said that starting in April, its Israel R&D satellite will begin collaborating with local startups to pioneer new technologies in automated driving, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI). Denso already has R&D centers in Japan and Finland.

Denso said that its satellite R&D activities in Israel will build on the country’s surge in innovative technologies in fields spanning cybersecurity, telecommunications, AI, sensing, and software. Israeli companies and tech startups, Denso added in its announcement, have an established track record for successful collaboration with companies overseas, and are expected to play a major role in global innovation across a number of fields.

Denso said that it will tap into Israel’s technology strengths to quickly develop more competitive technologies, both internally and through collaborative research with local companies and universities. The technologies and products developed in Israel will contribute to Denso's mission to deliver safe and sustainable mobility solutions that improve people’s lives and benefit the environment.

Denso has already invested in Israel auto-tech communications company Autotalks and last year the Japanese company conducted a study tour in Israel, meeting with a range of startups in the smart car sector.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 28, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018