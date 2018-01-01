Japan's NEC and Tel Aviv University set up incubator

Tel Aviv University (TAU), TAU Ventures and Japanese electronics giant NEC are founding AlphaC, a new incubator program for early stage startups. With its first class sscheduled to start this February, the program will focus on cyber ventures. A selection process that will take place during January will shortlist 10 early stage ventures that will join an intensive, 3-month incubation program.

AlphaC will run from a new space designated and prepared for this purpose at TAU Technical Engineers School at the Broshim Compound near TAU campus in north Tel Aviv. The participants will receive close, personal support from the project's manager and representatives of partner companies, access to University resources, specialized business and technological mentors, a spacious and comfortable work space, high quality, focused content and direct communication channels with industry.

Tel Aviv University president Prof. Joseph Klafter said, "Tel Aviv University encourages entrepreneurship in all areas as well as a strong link between academia and industry. TAU's status has made it very attractive for investors, government representatives and industry leaders in Israel and abroad. We believe that the talents and creativity of our researchers, students and alumni, combined with open approach to information and the direct interface with the industry make us fertile soil for the startups that will spearhead Israeli cyber."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 1, 2018

