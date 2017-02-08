Jerusalem-Ben Gurion Airport bus service to start

The only public transportation currently available between Jerusalem and Ben Gurion Airport is through taxicabs (shuttle or independent). A direct railway line between the capital and Israel's main airport will take at least another year to complete. Traveling by bus requires two buses.

Starting next week, however, Bus No. 485, operated by the Afikim company, will travel directly from Jerusalem to Ben Gurion Airport. The line will operate 24 hours a day.

The line will start on Kaplan Street in Jerusalem and stop at the Central Bus Station and several other places in the city. It will then travel directly to the airport departures terminal. In the other direction, the first stop will be at the arrivals terminal, from where the bus will travel to Jerusalem.

Tickets will cost NIS 16, and the buses will have wireless Internet. Seats on the bus can be ordered in advance on the Afikim website.

