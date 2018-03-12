search
Jerusalem deputy mayor arrested on corruption suspicions

Meir Turgeman Photo: Avshalom Sassoni
12 Mar, 2018 16:48
Police suspect that Meir Turgeman accepted a bribe to rig the tender for renovating the Jerusalem Central Post Office building opposite the Municipality.

Israel Police national fraud squad unit 433 has arrested and questioned under caution Jerusalem deputy mayor Meir Turgeman and is investigating allegations that he took bribes in order to promote the interests of real estate developers. He was taken to the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court where his remand was extended until Thursday.

Turgeman who is considered close to Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat holds senior positions on the muncipality's planning and building committees. Turgeman is suspected of taking bribes, fraud, breach of trust, abuse of power, and tax evasion.

Turgeman has been arrested along with five other suspects including a real estate developer and a well known businessperson who formerly held a senior position with a public company.

Sources inform "Globes" that the investigation revolves around attempts to rig the tender for renovating and preserving the Central Post Office building in Jerusalem's Jaffa Road opposite the Municpality building. The Post Office, built by the British in 1938, is a landmark historic building in downtown Jerusalem.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 12, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

