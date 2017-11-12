Jerusalem hotel occupancy up sharply despite new hotels

Tourism is booming in Jerusalem and despite the recent opening of three new hotels occupancy has risen to 62% since the start of 2017, compared with just 50% over the same period last year, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The three new major hotels are Orient in the German Colony, the Leonardo Boutique in Haneviim Street and the TRYP Batsheva Hotel on King George Street.

The Orient is a 243-room hotel, which is part of Isrotel's Exclusive Collection (Bereshit, Carmel Spa and Kramim), at the northern end of Rmek Refaim near the Old Railway Station complex. The Leonardo Boutique is a 74-room hotel in downtown Jerusalem and part of the Fattal Group. The TRYP Batsheva Hotel is a 79-room boutique hotel, part of the international Wyndham Group, and essentially a rebuilt version of the veteran Batsheva hotel.

New hotels have been flourishing in Jerusalem in a range of categories from hostels for backpackers through budget hotels and the more expensive boutique hotels mentioned above. Another smaller boutique hotel to have opened recently is the 24-room Villa Brown, also on Haneviim Street in a late 19th century Ottoman house.

